PS5 to improve visuals with Variable Refresh Rate support

Sony has confirmed that Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support will be coming to the PS5 this week, with developer support also coming to a few select titles.

As outlined in a blog post yesterday (April 25), VRR will come to the PS5 via a global update over “the next few days” which will automatically enable it with compatible games, and if the console is connected to an HMDI 2.1 VRR-compatible TV or monitor.

Sony claims that VRR will be coming to “Call Of Duty: Vanguard, Destiny 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Resident Evil Village,” and many more “in the coming weeks”.

VRR can also be enabled for any game on the PS5 in the console’s settings, but Sony warns that the experience can vary dramatically due to the game being played, its own settings, the TV being used and any potential visual modes selected in the game itself.

VRR operates independently from a game’s frame rate, and essentially allows the console and game to dynamically alter how often it refreshes an image. This helps prevent in-game stutter and screen tearing as VRR interacts with potential changes in the game’s frame rate, which makes the visuals much smoother.

To check VRR is working on the PS5, or to turn it off, players can go to the screen and video tab under system settings.

