PS5 gets a new update – but it’s a dull one

PlayStation has released another system update for the PS5, but it only improves system performance as opposed to any major changes.

As noted on the official PlayStation website, this PS5 system update is numbered 21.02-04.51.00, with the patch notes saying that “This system software update improves system performance.” No other details were provided in the patch notes, so it looks like it simply is just a system performance update. It seems that has been Sony‘s focus for the moment with the console, as the last three updates have also been focused on system performance.

The last big update for the PS5 focused on allowing owners to use M.2 SSD external storage on the console. As well as that, the update had a few quality of life improvements. For example, if you have a PS4 and a PS5 version of a game installed on the console, they will appear as separate versions.

You can also now track up to five trophies per game in the control centre. When using the screen reader, pressing the PS button and the triangle button at the same time will now pause it, and can now make it repeat anything it reads by pressing the PS button and R1 button at the same time.

In general, the PS5 seems to be doing relatively well for itself. The most recent console exclusive, Horizon Forbidden West, is the second biggest PS5 launch yet, only behind Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which was a launch title.

In other news, Russian Twitch streamers are losing their income because of sanctions placed upon the country due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The streaming platform said it is complying with [sanctions] imposed in response to the situation in Ukraine.