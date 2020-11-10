PS5 was originally supposed to be “much larger”, says designer

At 39cm tall and 26cm deep, the PlayStation 5 is undoubtedly a beast of a console, easily towering over its competitor the Xbox Series X. However, if designer Yujin Morisawa had it his way, the system would have been considerably bigger.

Morisawa, who is the senior art director at Sony Interactive Entertainment, recently revealed that his original concept for the PS5 was “much larger” than the final product. It was apparently so huge that the engineering team told him to scale it down.

“When I started drawing [the PS5], it was much larger even though I didn’t know what engineering was going to do,” Morisawa told The Washington Post. “It’s kind of funny that engineering actually told me it’s too big. So, I actually had to shrink it down a little bit from the first drawing.”

However, Morisawa added that he knew from the start that the PS5 had to be larger due to “how much power there was going to be”. “I knew how much air flow you would need and how much space for a heat sink,” he said. The designer added that the console is “the perfect size right now”, saying that if it were any smaller, “there would be less air flow to it. It would disturb the player while they are playing”.

During the interview, the art director also said that he thinks it’s “a good thing” that the PS5 was compared to household objects, such as a Wi-Fi router, when the design was first unveiled. “When you design something, you want to make it feel comfortable,” he said. “Sometimes it looks like a plant or some animal or some object. I think that’s more comfortable than something that’s weird, or something that they’ve never seen before. I think there’s a balance there.”

Last month, Yasuhiro Ootori, vice president of mechanical design at Sony Interactive Entertainment, hosted a PS5 teardown video, where he revealed the console’s intervals, giant double-sided cooling fan and huge heat sink.

The PlayStation 5 will be released on November 12 in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and worldwide on November 19. However, there will be no in-store sales of the console on launch day this year as Sony feels that keeping all orders online is the best way to “keep gamers, retailers and staff safe”.