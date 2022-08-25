PS5s just got more expensive – effective immediately

Sony has announced that the price of the PS5 in certain regions is increasing with immediate effect.

In a statement from Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan earlier today (August 25) it was revealed that the price of the PS5 is increasing in seven regions, not including the United States, where the price will remain the same.

Ryan cites the current “economic environment” and its “global inflation rates” as the reason for the increase.

The regions and their price increases are as follows (previous prices via The Verge):

Europe

PS5 – €549.99 (€50 increase)

Digital – €449.99 (€50 increase)

UK

PS5 – £479.99 (£30 increase)

Digital – £389.99 (£30 increase)

Japan (starting September 15)

PS5 – ¥60,478 yen (¥10,000 yen increase)

Digital – ¥49,478 yen (¥10,000 yen increase)

China

PS5 – ¥4,299 yuan (¥400 yuan increase)

Digital – ¥3,499 yuan (¥400 yuan increase)

Australia

PS5 – AUD $799.95 (AUD $50 increase)

Digital – AUD $649.95 (AUD $50 increase)

Mexico

PS5 – MXN $14,999 (MXN $1,000 increase)

Digital MXN $12,499 (MXN $1,000 increase)

Canada

PS5 – CAD $649.99 (CAD $20 increase)

Digital – CAD $519.00 (CAD $20 increase)

“While this price increase is a necessity given the current global economic environment and its impact on SIE’s business, our top priority continues to be improving the PS5 supply situation so that as many players as possible can experience everything that PS5 offers and what’s still to come,” adds Ryan at the end of the blog post.

As mentioned, this price increase for the PlayStation 5 family of consoles is effective immediately. There’s no word on if certain peripherals like the DualSense will also receive price increases.

In other video game news, Xbox head Phil Spencer has said he thinks the industry will see less platform-exclusive game releases in the future. “We really love to be able to bring more players in reducing friction, making people feel safe, secure when they’re playing,” said Spencer.