PS5’s large size blamed for delivery issues and further delays

The unusually large size of the PS5 console has been blamed by UK retailer Game for delays in shipping.

In a statement emailed to some pre-order customers, Game blamed (among other things) delivery services for not being able to handle the size of the console.

They claimed that the issue was out of their control, and placed the responsibility with Yodel, saying “Due to the volume of PlayStation 5’s in the UK market and the size of the product, the launch has led to UK wide delivery challenges for all retailers and couriers”.

Retailers have already been hit with issues as a short supply of release-day consoles provoked upset in fans and caused website problems. With much of the UK on lockdown, online retailers have taken up the slack, meaning PS5 consoles have been difficult to source.

Yodel were unhappy with the criticism, making a statement to the BBC in the hopes of clearing their part of the blame.

“We have been consistently clear on the order volumes we are able to carry for them and it is deeply disappointing that Yodel’s name has been incorrectly used in an email to customers on the status of orders,” read the statement, implying that Game had ignored capacity warnings.

The number of consoles released to the UK market was too low to meet demand, as preorders have been delayed and all mainstream retailers now list the PS5 as ‘out of stock’.

The news that Game deliveries specifically may suffer comes after the retailer charged a £9.99 additional delivery fee for preorders of both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X. It is unclear whether this fee will be refunded on late consoles.