PSVR Spotlight provides new details on seven upcoming games

PSVR Spotlight returned yesterday (June 3) as PlayStation revealed new details on previously announced VR titles coming to its headset.

While there were no updates on the next-gen VR headset, the Spotlight included the following seven PSVR games.

Sniper Elite VR has been confirmed for a July 8 release date in a new action-packed trailer. Featuring gunplay that expands beyond just a sniper rifle, the game is set in Southern Italy, 1943, as the player fights for the Italian Resistance against Fascist forces.

Wanderer had a new trailer demonstrating its time-travel gameplay as the player switches between a huge cast of characters from across history.

In a PlayStation Blog post, executive producer Sam Ramlu said, “Wanderer’s themes explore historical, futuristic and post-apocalyptic settings while discovering bygone eras including ancient civilisations, war times, the highly contested space race, and the hippie-cultured 60s.”

Fracked got a full gameplay trailer demonstrating a chapter called ‘Power Grab’, which showcases the game’s seamless, fast-paced action-adventure gameplay. The game features “run and cover” gunfights along with skiing, running and climbing set pieces. It is due to release sometime this summer.

After The Fall is a co-op first-person shooter set in 1980s-inspired post apocalyptic Los Angeles. A new trailer features interviews with the development team as it takes a closer look at the enemies players will encounter, and the combat options they will have available.

Wind & Leaves is a flora-builder game that is coming to PSVR in July 27. As the gardener in a barren landscape, players will have to grow vegetation and expand forests to fully restore the land. There are also many places to explore, although wandering too far away from the trees will slowly drain the player’s vitality.

Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey was the only title in the Spotlight that can also be played without a VR headset, as it is also releasing on PS4 and PS5. Launching later this year, coinciding with the 35th anniversary of Bubble Bobble, Vacation Odyssey evolves the classic puzzle game as puzzles take a three-dimensional form with realistic physics.

Finally, Arashi: Castles of Sin is a stealth sandbox-action game coming to PSVR this summer. Set in feudal Japan, players have the skills of a ninja, from stealthily taking out enemies from the shadows to scaling to great heights. The game promises a suspenseful drama rife with political intrigue and revenge.

