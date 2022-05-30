PSVR2 may release in early 2023 according to analyst

PSVR2 could be entering production as early as this year, claims an analyst via Twitter.

The information was reported by GamesRadar, and comes from TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who states, “My latest supply chain check suggests that the assembler and several component providers of PS VR2 will start mass production with about 1.5M units shipments in 2H22.”

Kuo claims that Sony may be planning to launch the headset by Q1 2023, although this may depend on the development schedules of PSVR 2 games. Sony recently confirmed during an investor’s meeting that the hardware would launch with over 20 first and third-party titles, with Horizon Call of the Mountain being pictured. While it isn’t confirmed as a launch title, its inclusion seems to imply that could be the case.

Although Kuo’s track record has been spotty in the past, the claimed early 2023 release window has been corroborated by other analysts and leakers prior, lending an air of legitimacy to the claims.

The hardware will work exclusively with PlayStation 5 consoles. It will support a higher resolution, faster refresh rates, a wider field of view, and improved tracking and input. The new PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers will also be supported by the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers seen on the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller.

PSVR2 sounds like it has the potential to be an impressive piece of tech so far, although there’s no word on how much it’ll cost for people to get their hands on it. The original 2016 PSVR matched the PlayStation 4’s launch price of £349, so we may see a similar strategy with this new iteration. Conversely, Sony may aim to make it more affordable by comparison to its latest console to lower the barrier of entry, although this may not be a viable strategy.

