PSVR2 will support ‘No Man’s Sky’ at launch

Developer Hello Games has confirmed that No Man’s Sky has joined the list of games supporting Sony’s upcoming PSVR2 headset at launch.

Hello Games first announced that their space-adventuring title would get a free PSVR2 update back in June, building on the work they did when bringing the game to the original PSVR and promising to utilise the added power of the PlayStation 5 coupled with the Sony’s next-gen headset to “take that sense of immersion and believability up by several major notches.”

While the developer didn’t reveal the update’s release date at the time, Eurogamer spotted that an updated description on the PSVR2 reveal trailer (seen below), which pointed to a release date of February 2022.

Now, given that February 2022 was some time ago now, this was certainly a typo. However, Hello Games has since confirmed to Eurogamer that the VR update will come to No Man’s Sky on February 22 2023 – the date of the PSVR2’s launch.

No Man’s Sky‘s PSVR2 update comes after the news that Sony’s latest VR headset will not be backwards compatible with PSVR titles. SVP of Platform Experience Hideaki Nishino justified this decision on the PlayStation Blog podcast by saying that the headset is “designed to deliver a truly next-generation VR experience.”

The move proved unpopular with fans, but Sam Watts, Immersive Partnerships Director at VR experts Make Real Ltd explained to NME back in September that it made sense “from a technical point of view.” Watts also added that it wasn’t necessarily the last we’d see of the older PSVR titles, as developers would still be free to update their games to support PSVR2 – assuming their past sales were strong enough to justify the work.

Given that No Man’s Sky has seen an enormous amount of free content updates since its rocky launch way back in 2016, it is perhaps of no surprise that Hello Games is keen to support Sony’s latest VR headset at launch.

