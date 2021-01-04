‘Psychonauts 2’ is almost complete, will be released this year

Psychonauts 2 is nearly done and will be released sometime this year, according to developer Double Fine.

Over the festive season, the studio spoke about the forthcoming title over the festive season with a new update video. The nine-minute clip was hosted by studio founder Tim Schafer, who covered everything from the state of the game to the company’s stance on ‘crunch’.

In the update, Schafer noted that the game has entered its “last phase of production”, adding that all the levels that were planned are now “in the game”. He also revealed that the studio has gone through its final round of cuts, in regards to features and minor level details, in order to “help us ship on time”.

Schafer pointed out the studio’s no crunch policy for the development of Psychonauts 2. “One of the things that’s different on Psychonauts 2 is that we are committed as a studio to not having crunch mode,” he said.

“On the first game, that was just one of the worst crunch modes we’ve ever done. It was the last one. It was the one where we were like, ‘Oh, this is terrible. Let’s not do this anymore’,” Schafer continued. “And at least my eyes finally got open to, like, ‘Oh god, we can’t do this’.”

Elsewhere in the update, Schafer and his team provided snippets of their video discussions about the game over the past few months, alongside scenes of playthroughs and previously unseen footage. Watch the full update video below.

The studio also confirmed that the game will be released in 2021 in the video’s YouTube description, which reads: “2020 was a dang strange time but Psychonauts 2 is doing well and will release next year.”

Psychonauts 2 is one of two first-party games that was featured on Microsoft’s line-up of 2021 first-party games for the Xbox Series X|S. The other is the much-delayed Halo Infinite from 343 Industries.

In August 2020, Jack Black revealed gameplay footage from Psychonauts 2. During a five-minute clip, Black describes the world of the game and provides insight into his vocal performance for the game.