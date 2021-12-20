‘Psychonauts 2’ developer is working on “multiple new projects”

According to a recent blog post, Psychonauts 2 developer, Double Fine, is working on multiple new projects.

Posted on crowd-funding platform, Fig, and spotted by VGC, Double Fine has announced its plans.

“The studio is already splitting up into various teams and starting different projects that we think you’ll enjoy,” explained the post. “We like experimentation here at Double Fine. Every game is a chance to explore new ideas, new visual styles or gameplay, emotions, and more”.

The post explains how the year has come to an end for the developer, but that it has many plans.

These include Mac and Linux ports for the game, as well as a “huge” making-of documentary. 2 Player Productions is turning 6 years of footage into the aforementioned documentary.

The blog post rounds off by saying that “Psychonauts 2 was a chance to revisit and reimagine the classic that launched our studio into the future”. It notes that it was a “long process” but that “we stuck the landing”.

While the focus is now on new projects, Psychonauts 2 will continue to be supported, it states.

Last month, Psychonauts 2 was updated to fix ‘major bugs” and to add new features. The new features helped with collectables and achievements.

Earlier in the year, Tim Schafer discussed his game writing philosophy with NME. In the interview, he explained how you should “always punch up, never punch down”.

In other gaming news, Resident Evil Village is reportedly the most completed game of 2021. Also, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is likely to make its way to Steam in the future.