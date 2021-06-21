In a tweet by Double Fine’s senior production manager, it was revealed that Psychonauts 2 has “had no crunch” and is “something so special”.

Kevin Johnson tweeted that Psychonauts 2 was made “in the schedule we set forth”, and praised the team for creating the finished product. Arriving on August 25, the game developers were able to work at a steady pace to create the game as they saw fit.

Fun fact: Psychonauts 2 has had no crunch The team has been amazing and I'm proud to have been a part of something so special that's been made in the schedule we set forth. I think you'll have fun too. 😄 — Kevin Johnson (@KevinJohnson_25) June 19, 2021

‘Crunch’ is an industry term for overworking game development teams with mandated unpaid overtime and long, inflexible working hours.

Famously, CD Projekt RED enforced crunch during the development of Cyberpunk 2077, but many companies before and after have employed the practice to meet deadlines.

Double Fine Productions gave fans a glimpse at several minutes of gameplay from Psychonauts 2 at the Xbox Games Showcase Extended during E3. The new video featured Tim Schafer – Studio Head – guiding players through what to expect in the Psychonauts sequel.

One of the early levels in Psychonauts 2, shown in the gameplay video above, is the brain of Dr. Caligosto Loboto. Loboto will be familiar to players as the villain in the first Psychonauts, however since then he’s “kinda become friends” with main character Raz.

Across Psychonauts 2 players will get to visit the Psychonauts headquarters, as well as a return to the Whispering Rock summer camp from the first game.

Psychonauts 2 releases on August 25 on PC and consoles.