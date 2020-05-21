‘PUBG’ adds bots and ranked matches in new patch

PUBG Corp has released Update 7.2 for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), which finally adds ranked mode to the game, alongside bots.

Read More: Battle royales are changing the way we play video games for the better

Ranked mode replaces the game’s Survival Title system and is live on PC now, and will hit Stadia and console servers on May 26. Like Ranked system for other similar games, the the mode will “increase or decrease [a player’s rank] after each match based on their performance” and be randomly played on the maps Erangel, Miramar or Sanhok.

The mode also uses the SUPER (Standard and Universal PUBG Esports Ruleset) settings, and will feature a maximum of 64 overall players. Watch the trailer for Ranked mode below.

Advertisement

Update 7.2 also introduces bots into normal mode, and are designed to ease newer players into the game. The number of bots in each match will depend on a play’s skill and the matchmaking pool in the current server. Bots will not appear in Ranked games. PUBG Corp has also acknowledged that the feature has been dubbed “controversial” in the community, but reassured fans that it is working to improve “the balance, intelligence and functionality” of the bots.

Other changes in the patch include a slew of balance changes for weapons, such as improved reload times for the M416, M16A4 and SCAR-L. Shotguns have also been given a rework, with more damage to heads and limbs, as well as a reduced accuracy penalty while moving.

The patch also features updates to the game’s interface, introduces new skins and outfits, and a list of bug fixes. Check out the patch notes at the official PUBG website here.

Last month, PUBG Corp announced that it would be compensating the Esports teams that qualified for the now-cancelled PUBG Global Series tournament planned throughout the year.