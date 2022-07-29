‘PUBG: Battlegrounds’ and ‘Assassin’s Creed’ crossover coming next month

A PUBG: Battlegrounds and Assassin’s Creed crossover is on the way in the battle royale game next month, and it includes skins, iconic franchise moments, and map redesigns.

Running from August 18 to September 22 in both Battlegrounds and New State Mobile, there’s going to be a number of rewards and changes to the game themed after Ubisoft’s colossal franchise.

In PUBG: Battlegrounds specifically, players can earn these cosmetic rewards: two sets of costumes, two bag skins, a parachute skin, an emote, a gun charm and two sets of spray items.

In New State Mobile, players can get the following: Ezio’s Outfit from Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, Shay’s outfit from Assassin’s Creed Rogue, an upgradable SIG-MCX skin, two vehicle skins, a parachute skin and a wappen. There will also be some daily log-in rewards too.

The Haven map will also undergo an Abstergo makeover, styling the map after the evil corporation from the Assassin’s Creed franchise. One of the tall central buildings will also have special ledges that players can perform the iconic leap of faith off after using the M24.

Krafton is also planning a number of events throughout August and September to celebrate the collaboration as well.

Football star Neymar Jr. also recently became an official ambassador for PUBG, as it’s one of the games he streams the most online.“Participating in PUBG is amazing,” said Neymar Jr. “I’m very proud to be a part of this new project and I can’t wait to play on the new map,” as he’ll host a number of events throughout the rest of this year.

