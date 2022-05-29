‘PUBG: Battlegrounds’ dataminer reportedly had a private investigator at their house

According to PUBG: Battlegrounds dataminer PlayerIGN, developer Krafton sent a private investigator to their house.

PlayerIGN published a TwitLonger earlier this week (May 25) saying “a private investigator was just outside my house” (via TheGamer).

The private investigator apparently handed PlayerIGN a letter telling them to “take down all my social media posts of leaks, provide a full account of how much revenue I made, and provide all DMs of how I got said information.”

PUBG showed up at my front door… Read: https://t.co/XrjEz7M2ec — PlayerIGN (@PlayerIGN) May 25, 2022

PlayerIGN then provided some personal context to how they get their information, and what they may do going forward. They said the leaks they get are not them seeking out “people/systems for information, but mostly vice versa,” adding “I don’t really know what to do right now. I just want to get some help before I make moves.”

As of publication PlayerIGN has made no further comments on Twitter, and Krafton has made no public statements either.

Advertisement

