‘PUBG: Battlegrounds’ update will bring vicious blizzards and secret loot

PUBG: Battlegrounds update 21.2 has been revealed by Krafton, bringing deadly weather conditions and high-tier secret loot to discover.

Set to launch on January 18 for PC and January 26 for console platforms, update 21.2 will see Krafton’s battle royale introduce several new features designed to help or hinder players.

One of the biggest changes includes a “Blizzard Zone” which will mean trouble for any players caught in them. As detailed by Krafton, players in a Blizzard Zone “will find themselves moving slower, receiving consistent damage per second, hindered sight and sound, and vehicles will be harder to maneuver.”

The icy weather will only affect players in the Vikendi map, which will also be updated to include Secret Rooms – locations that are scattered across the map and require a Security Key to enter. If players manage to find a Security Key, which can be found in the usual world loot spawns, the Secret Rooms will reward them with “various high-tier items” to loot.

These rooms aren’t the only new way for players to gear up fast. Krafton has announced that update 21.2 will bring multidrops to Vikendi, which means that multiple care packages at once can now be parachuted into a match to bring “high-tier weapons, armour, consumables and more.”

Finally, from update 21.2 players will also be able to repair their damaged gear. Separate repair kits for helmets, armour and vehicles have all been added, meaning well-equipped players will no longer need to throw away their hard-earned loot if it takes too much damage.

You can read the full patch notes here, and PC players can try out the upcoming update from today (January 12) via the PC Test Server.

