‘PUBG’ creator shares proof-of-concept for “planet-sized worlds”

Brendan “PlayerUnknown” Greene, the creator of PUBG and the man who formed PlayerUnknown Productions, has shared a “proof-of-concept” video for his upcoming title.

Tentatively named Prologue, Greene shared a short clip to Twitter showing a “demo of a 64x64km runtime generated terrain,” with the proof-of-concept from early last year giving him “the confidence to think about planet-sized worlds and the possibilities they could afford players.”

This Prologue will act as a sort of precursor to Project Artemis, which last year Greene clarified had a focus less on a game itself but rather the world, and how AI and machine-learning technology can generate massive and realistic worlds in real time.

Today I want to share a proof-of-concept tech demo from early last year. This gave me the confidence to think about planet-sized worlds and the possibilities they could afford players. If you want to help us make these worlds, we are hiring!https://t.co/MUO49PS2KG pic.twitter.com/wDef2Jz34T — PLAYERUNKNOWN (@PLAYERUNKNOWN) January 17, 2022

“You’ll need to find your way across a runtime-generated wilderness, and use found tools and gathered resources to survive on a journey where harsh weather is your constant foe,” explained Greene.

“There will be no guidance, no path for you to follow. Just a world, a spot on the map to reach, and the tools needed to get there,” added the PUBG creator.

Prologue is set to be an “emergent” game that builds on the work of other survival titles, and Greene has said that the game will act as a way for him to show off his studio. “Prologue is really just a stepping stone. My biggest mission with PlayerUnknown Productions is to build an authentic and trustworthy studio. I want my team’s name to mean something in a couple of years, and I think the only way to achieve that is to be open.”

Project Artemis will then build on that, and be something more akin to an “organic collaboration between humanity and machines to make a world from scratch.”

