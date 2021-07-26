‘PUBG’ dev is reportedly working on a “Korean Witcher” fantasy game

The developer behind PlayerUnknown’s Battleground is reportedly working on a new fantasy game dubbed “Korean Witcher”.

According to PUBG dataminer PlayerIGN, during a Krafton press conference held on July 25, it was confirmed that Krafton is currently developing a fantasy-novel-inspired IP.

As spotted by PCGamesN, PlayerIGN reported that the fantasy game is inspired by the novel ‘The Bird That Drinks Tears’ and that the developer is looking to “expand this game into other media like film and comics”.

The tweet also shared multiple photos of the press conference including concept art of the fantasy game, a world map, as well as the image of a character who looks reminiscent of Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Announced is a game revealed inspired by Korean fantasy novel: 'The Bird That Drinks Tears.' Like with 'The Witcher' series specifically, Krafton wants to expand this game into other forms of media like film and comics.

via Krafton July 25th press conference. pic.twitter.com/BXXKE4SrD7 — PlayerIGN (@PlayerIGN) July 26, 2021

The game was previously revealed to be a “single-player dark fantasy RPG game”, PlayerIGN continued in the Twitter thread, with Krafton also describing the new game as “Korean Witcher”.

As of right now, it’s unclear where in the development process Krafton is with the fantasy game or whether or not the game will be making its way to the Western market. Those details are yet to be confirmed.

