‘PUBG’ developer is making a ‘Tarkov’-style extraction shooter

PUBG Studios is currently working on an extraction shooter, it has been confirmed.

As reported by The Loadout, back in November PUBG publisher Krafton shared that a “new PvPvE looter shooter” codenamed Project BlackBudget was in the works. While details were slim at the time, Krafton’s latest earnings report reveals the game will have “an ever-changing PvPvE open-world and satisfying gunplay” that will create “unpredictable” experiences.

Krafton added that Project BlackBudget aims to “popularise the extraction shooter genre based on [its] PUBG production & service experience.”

The studio is still determining which platforms Project BlackBudget will launch on, but notes that it is “considering” a mobile launch along with PC and console releases. In a statement issued to The Loadout, Krafton confirmed that PUBG Studios will be Project BlackBudget’s developer.

Elsewhere, Krafton’s earnings report touches on three other games that are in the works. The first is a sequel to Subnautica, which was confirmed to be in development last year. Now, Krafton has shared that the sequel will feature “more expansive maps, creatures and interactions” along with an “augmented experience”.

Two other untitled games – codenamed Project GoldRush and Project Windless – are also in development. While the first is a live-service action-adventure sandbox “targeting a Western audience”, the second is a game based on South Korean web novel The Bird That Drinks Tears.

As for PUBG, last month it received a major update that brought deadly weather conditions, repairable gear, and powerful hidden loot for players to uncover.

