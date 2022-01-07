‘PUBG Mobile’ awarded £7.3million in damages from hacking group lawsuit

PUBG Mobile creator Krafton has been awarded around £7.3million ($10million) in damages as a result of a lawsuit filed against a “hacking group” that created and distributed cheats for the game.

“Millions of players worldwide enjoy PUBG Mobile and we will ensure a level playing field for everyone. Sadly, the actions of hacker groups undermine the fairness of the game. These Judgements send a clear message that we will not tolerate cheating in PUBG Mobile,” said Rick Li, producer of PUBG Mobile at Tencent Games.

In a press release, Tencent Games and Krafton have stated that any of the damages received will be invested in developing anti-cheat technology for PUBG Mobile. The game recently implemented a feature where cheaters have their devices banned from playing the battle royale or creating a new account for the service.

Krafton joins several other games companies in using lawsuits to shut down cheating in gaming. Earlier in the week, Activision filed a lawsuit against cheat site EngineOwning for creating cheats for Call Of Duty and “trafficking in circumvention devices” that cheaters use to avoid bans.

In the filing, Activision claimed that cheats cause the company “to suffer massive and irreparable damage to its goodwill and reputation” as well as costing the studio “substantial revenue”.

