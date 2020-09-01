‘PUBG Mobile’ bans over 2million accounts in one week for cheating

PUBG Corp has announced that it recently carried out a massive ban wave for the mobile version of its hit battle royale game, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

PUBG Mobile has suspended over two million user accounts and over 1.5million devices, the company announced on Twitter. The bans stem from multiple cheating offences, ranging from auto-aim to speed hacks.

The reported bans come from a single week – August 20 to August 27 – the company confirmed on Twitter. Statistics for the bans were also broken down, with X-Ray vision hacks coming in as the most popular cheat at 32 per cent.

From August 20th to August 27th, 2,273,152 accounts and 1,424,854 devices have been permanently suspended from accessing our game, out of which these are the reasons: ⬜ 12%: Speed Cheats

⬜ 22%: Other

⬜ 27%: Auto-Aim Cheats

⬜ 32%: X-Ray Vision pic.twitter.com/0U7JFeSxtF — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) August 29, 2020

While suspended players will be able to make new accounts and keep playing, those with banned devices won’t be able to access PUBG Mobile unless they download the game on another device and set up new accounts.

The massive string of permanent bans comes ahead of the game’s September 8 update to version 1.0, which promises better graphics, a new UI and lobby. The update is also rumored to introduce much more stringent anti-cheating measures. In the official Discord server for the game, it was announced that “anti-cheat punishment statistics” will be published next week as well.

In other PUBG news, the game PS4 version of the game headlines September’s free PlayStation Plus games offering, alongside Street Fighter V. Both games will be available to download for free from September 1 up until October 5 for anyone subscribed to the service.

PUBG Mobile is currently available on iOS and Android devices.