‘PUBG Mobile’ to feature K-pop group BLACKPINK in Version 2.0

As part of next month’s Version 2.0 update, PUBG Mobile will be crossing over with both K-pop group BLACKPINK and the Neon Genesis Evangelion anime.

Announced last week (April 23), PUBG Mobile will be featuring the band and anime as part of May’s Version 2.0 update, which also includes improvements to the Ban Pan anti-cheat software and the official launch of the newly-enhanced Livik map.

Little is known about the upcoming pair of crossovers, but the Evangelion one is expected to start in May, with BLACKPINK’s collaboration “coming soon”.

The Livik map’s revamp will include four improved areas, a new all-terrain four-seater UTV, vehicle ramps and ziplines. These additions are designed to “enhance gameplay and provide additional challenges,” while Advanced Supply Zones will randomly appear near a player’s flight path as they enter a map – creating supply-rich areas that are attractive to all players.

Additionally, the Erangel and Miramar maps will introduce the Emergency Pickup map mechanism, which allows players outside the playzone to summon a hot air balloon to carry them into the middle of the playzone. However, players can still take damage from the blue zone whilst being transported.

In regards to the improvements to the Ban Pan anti-cheat in Version 2.0, players can expect measures to be implemented on three fronts: new anti-cheat features, match reviews and player reporting.

A new “Eagle System” will give senior cheating investigators authority to help with real-time monitoring of cheating during matches, and the game’s learning AI will be upgraded to better detect and impose penalties for suspicious behaviour.

PUBG Mobile Version 2.0 is set to launch this May on Android and iOS devices.

In other news, this year’s Modern Warfare reboot sequel will be the “most advanced” Call Of Duty experience so far, according to Activision Blizzard.