‘PUBG: New State’ launching on mobile in November

Krafton and PUBG Studio have revealed that PUBG: New State, the “next-gen battle royale” built exclusively for mobile, is launching globally on November 11.

The news was shared during a 50-minute PUBG: New State online showcase earlier today (October 22), featuring presentations from executive producer Minkyu Park, creative director Daehun Kim, head of publishing Henry Chung, and head of anti-cheat unit Sangwan Kim.

Following a final technical test at the end of this month, the free-to-play battle royale will launch on iOS and Android in more than 200 countries on November 11.

As a sequel to PUBG Mobile set in the year 2051, New State offers a futuristic take on battle royale, such as the use of in-game drones. It also sees the return of PUBG Battlegrounds developer PUBG Studio, after PUBG Mobile was handled by Chinese company Tencent.

It’s set to have significantly more content than the original game at launch, with four unique maps – one being classic staple Erangel – while more updates and content is promised over time.

While the launch trailer includes pre-rendered cinematics, the game also boasts new “state-of-the-art rendering technology” on par with PC visuals as New State positions itself as a “next-generation mobile game”, claiming it will be “one of the most realistic and technologically advanced mobile games to date”.

A strong emphasis was also made on New State‘s anti-cheat strategy to create a safe and fair gameplay environment. Kim noted that Krafton will ban the use of any unauthorised programs, emulators, keyboard and mouse, and can actively detective and restrict hacks to prevent cheating and protect the game’s code.

