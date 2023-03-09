Puma is launching a ‘Final Fantasy 14’ clothing line

Puma and Square Enix have announced they will be collaborating to release a line of Final Fantasy 14 clothing to celebrate the game’s tenth anniversary.

READ MORE: The best RPGs you can play in 2023

The collection is set to launch on March 15, but it won’t be available in North America until March 25.

As listed on Puma’s website, the collection features a number of Final Fantasy 14-themed clothing items — including several hoodies and t-shirts; as well as a Final Fantasy 14 bucket hat and backpack.

Advertisement

However, the full collection on Puma’s US website also lists several pairs of trainers and slides that aren’t currently listed on the UK site.

While the priciest item on the UK site is a £110 hoodie, the cheapest is a £20 baseball cap.

According to Puma, the Final Fantasy 14 collection will be sold both online and in-store.

Square Enix’s MMO was recently updated with Patch 6.3, which added several main scenario quests and new Ophiotauroskin treasure maps. The update also brought diving to upper La Noscea, along with more craftable items and housing wards.

Last month, Square Enix announced that it would be suspending automatic housing demolition due to the Earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Advertisement

“Due to the damages and other factors, we have decided to temporarily suspend the automatic demolition of estates,” shared the developer. “The timer has been stopped again after a short period in light of the damage and circumstances of the people affected by the disaster. We ask for your consideration and understanding.”

“From all of us on the Final Fantasy 14 development and management team, our hearts go out to those who were affected by the massive earthquake,” Square Enix added.

In other gaming news, Sony has claimed that Microsoft could sabotage PlayStation copies of Call Of Duty if it buys Activision Blizzard.