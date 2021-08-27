Puma releases images of ‘Animal Crossing’ collab shoes and hoodie

Puma have revealed the look and colourway of their Animal Crossing shoes and hooded top after a teaser on Twitter.

The official Puma Twitter account posted a teaser image of the two company logos, specifically that of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which was later followed up by an article by Sneaker Freaker.

The shoes are a variant of Puma’s Wild Rider, with pastel green, blue, and peach accents. Each side panel is covered with almost-translucent graphics of popular Animal Crossing villagers, and the heel is embroidered with a leaf logo. Each pair comes with beige or green laces.

A hooded top was also shown, in a pastel blue with black line art of Animal Crossing characters on the back alongside a Puma logo.

The collection between Puma and Animal Crossing is due to receive more items for both adults and kids, but there is no release date for the items as of yet.

Meanwhile, a new datamine has suggested that Nintendo could be gearing up to bring back a much-loved feature of Animal Crossing for New Horizons – Brewster’s Museum cafe, The Roost.

This latest evidence follows on from a datamine last April that discovered two possible upgrades for the Museum. The first appeared via the Spring Upgrade in the form of the Art Exhibit but the second has yet to be used.

In other news, according to social media reports, construction appears to have started on Super Nintendo World Japan’s Donkey Kong expansion despite the new area not being officially announced by Universal Studios.