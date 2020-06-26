QuakeCon 2020 will take place as a digital event this August

Bethesda Softworks and id Software have confirmed that this year’s QuakeCon event will take place in the form of a digital showcase in early August.

The news was announced on Twitter via the official QuakeCon account. Per the tweet, QuakeCon at Home is scheduled to run from August 7 to August 9, which happens to be the rough time frame typically reserved for the traditional in-person showcase.

While Bethesda and id Software have not revealed what games will be featured during QuakeCon at Home, they did note that the event will include “livestreams, tournaments, charity fundraising and a few fun secrets”. Check out the tweet below.

This year we’re celebrating #QuakeCon @ Home! Join us for a global online event taking place August 7-9, including livestreams, tournaments, charity fundraising, and a few fun secrets. Stay tuned for more details in the coming weeks! pic.twitter.com/fGs5JF3k8c — QuakeCon (@QuakeCon) June 25, 2020

The physical QuakeCon event was cancelled in March due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “[With] all of the logistical challenges and uncertainties we currently face due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s QuakeCon,” said the event organisers in a statement.

Bethesda and id Software also noted that it didn’t think it was possible to “complete the work and planning with partners, vendors, volunteers, and others that is required to make QuakeCon a success” with the appropriate social distancing measurements in place.

QuakeCon is the latest gaming convention to make the transition to a digital model in light of the global pandemic situation. A handful of developers and publishers have begun hosting their own digital events to showcase their games, with the most recent being EA’s Play Live showcase.