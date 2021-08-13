QuakeCon 2021 schedule is out, hinting at a “revitalised” ‘Quake’

Bethesda released the official schedule for QuakeCon 2021 last night (August 12), and it appears it’s got an announcement for Quake.

Running as a digital event on Twitch once again from August 19-21, QuakeCon looks packed with panels and showcases, covering upcoming Bethesda releases like Deathloop, as well as live games like Fallout 76 and The Elder Scrolls Online.

However, there has been special attention paid to a segment scheduled on Friday, August 20 at 10:30am ET / 3:30pm BST titled “Let’s Talk Quake“.

#QuakeCon starts August 19! Join us online for three days packed with livestreams, tournaments, giveaways and more! Check out the full streaming schedule and more details: https://t.co/zBHs4kcuNZ pic.twitter.com/OujoZgk0jn — QuakeCon (@QuakeCon) August 12, 2021

As reported in PC Gamer, a since-amended description of the event hinted of an unannounced “revitalised” version from Wolfenstein: The New Order developer MachineGames.

The original description read: “Quake is back, in this special stream John Linneman from Digital Foundry talks to Jerk Gustafsson of MachineGames about the title’s iconic legacy and what it meant to both of them. The pair will also discuss the additional content MachineGames have contributed to this revitalized edition.”

It’s unclear whether “revitalised” implies a remake, remaster, or reimagining, perhaps in a similar way that the new Wolfenstein games have adopted more of narrative approach. However, MachineGames has previously celebrated Quake‘s 20th anniversary with a brand new episode for the original game.

Happy 20th to Quake @idsoftware! As a gift to the fans, we created a new episode of the game https://t.co/BTgju8tLuI pic.twitter.com/gHlxBgjcBU — machinegames (@machinegames) June 24, 2016

As Quake is also celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, it’s very likely there will something to mark the occasion. It may in fact be revealed at the start of QuakeCon 2021, where following the intro there is a slot “Celebrating 25 years of Quake with id Software and MachineGames”.

The most recent instalment in the series is the free-to-play PC title Quake Champions, which also got an original Quake map to celebrate the 25th anniversary.

