Rainbow Six: Extraction’s director, Patrik Méthé, said that one of the pillars during production was the belief that ‘guns are not enough’.

Talking to The Loadout, Méthé discussed how Rainbow Six: Extraction will stand out among the many upcoming co-op PvE titles. “Our main focus from the inception of the game was to create a different kind of co-op shooter,” he said.

“There are a bunch of games in the genre that are very fun, as they allow the player to mindlessly mow down hundreds of enemies per session.

On our side, since we are in the Rainbow Six universe, it was critical that our game rewarded tactical play, as a means to be successful. If you go in guns blazing, you won’t have a lot of success, especially on higher difficulties.”

The belief that ‘guns are not enough’ was one Méthé stuck to throughout Extraction‘s development.

Expanding on that, Méthé said “it means that in order to be successful, you’ll have to do proper recon, identify the threats and the opportunities, communicate with your teammates, use the right gadgets at the right time and, most importantly, evaluate when it’s time to move forward and when it’s time to extract.

“These elements make the ‘moment to moment’ action in Extraction unique, especially within the PvE genre.”

The Rainbow Six franchise has been running since 1998, based on the novel by author Tom Clancy. And remains one of Ubisoft’s most successful franchises with over 20 entries across virtually every format from the N64 to the PlayStation 5.

Patrik Méthé was previously director on Far Cry 4, 5 and New Dawn and had worked on acclaimed adventure series Syberia.

