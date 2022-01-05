‘Rainbow Six Extraction’ PC requirements are out

The PC requirements for Ubisoft’s upcoming Rainbow Six Extraction have been revealed.

Ubisoft have revealed the specs your computer will need for the next installment of the Rainbow Six series. They’ve provided details on everything you’ll need for Low settings all the way up to Ultra – check them out below.

Overall, as long as you have a PC or recent high-end laptop, you should be able to run the game. In a post on Ubisoft’s website, they also provided additional features you can find in Rainbow Six Extraction.

These include an uncapped frame rate, Vulkan API support, multi-monitor and widescreen support, NVIDIA DLSS support, and in-depth customisation options.

Excited for Rainbow Six Extraction? 👽 Check out the PC specs below with more details here. 👉 https://t.co/VIT8mVm6J1 pic.twitter.com/0Wu8gbDRi2 — Ubisoft Support (@UbisoftSupport) January 4, 2022

Low at 1080p

CPU: Intel i5-4460/ AMD Ryzen 3 1200

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB/ AMD RX 560 4GB

RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel setup)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 85GB

High at 1080p

CPU: Intel i7-4790/ AMD Ryzen 5 1600

GPU: NVIDEO GeForce GTX 1660 6GB/ AMD RX 580 8GB

RAM: 16GB (Duel-channel setup)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 85GB

High at 1440p

CPU: Intel i5-8400/ AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Storage: 85GB

Ultra at 2160p

CPU: Intel i9-9900K/ AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB/ AMD RX 6800XT 16GB

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Storage: 85GB (+9GB HD Textures)

Rainbow Six Extraction is launching in just over two weeks on January 20, and will be available on Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Amazon Luna, Stadia, and the Ubisoft Store on PC.

Each edition of Rainbow Six Extraction will include two “buddy tokens” – allowing you to invite up to two friends to play alongside you for free, for up to 14 days. During these two weeks, any progression your squadmates earn will carry across into the full game if they choose to purchase it.

