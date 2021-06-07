‘Rainbow Six Extraction’ will be Ubisoft’s next ‘Rainbow Six’ game

Ubisoft have confirmed that Rainbow Six Extraction will be the official title for their next entry into the Rainbow Six franchise.

Rainbow Six Extraction started off as a limited-time game mode – originally named Outbreak – in Rainbow Six Siege.

In Outbreak, players were tasked with investigating a mysterious epidemic with extraterrestrial origin. This involved playing as existing operators to fight off a host of alien monsters and infected enemies.

Extraction is a significant departure from the standard tactical 5v5 multiplayer matches that Rainbow Six Siege is known for.

While the gameplay itself will be completely different, there will be some familiar faces – in some footage that leaked back in March, six operators from Rainbow Six Siege will be available to play.

The playable operators will include Alibi, Lion, Vigil, Ela, Finka, and Tachanka.

Developed by Ubisoft Montreal, Extraction will see operators face “a totally new breed of mutated alien parasite” in a three-player co-op setting.

The gameplay is expected to remain true to what players first experienced in Outbreak, including a PvE focus and much faster-paced gameplay than other online modes in the game.

Extraction was first mentioned during a showcase at E3 2019, when Ubisoft announced that they would be launching a brand new Rainbow Six game, however, it was initially announced with the name Rainbow Six Quarantine.

Since then, Ubisoft changed the name from Quarantine in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was speculation that the game would be launched as Parasite, however, Ubisoft confirmed that this was only being used to reference the project in-house.

Ubisoft has confirmed that a gameplay premiere and “deep dive” into Extraction will all feature in the upcoming Ubisoft Forward event, which is dated for this Saturday (June 12).

In other news, Rainbow Six Siege will soon be receiving a board game adaptation.