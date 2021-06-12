‘Rainbow Six: Extraction’ will release on September 16

Rainbow: Six Extraction will be releasing on September 16, according to an announcement during the Ubisoft Forward stream at E3.

The spin-off from Rainbow Six: Siege will have cross-play, and allow teams of one to three players to enter maps filled with aliens as they attempt to rescue other operators. Any player-controlled Operators will be locked out until they’re successfully extracted, too.

The Ubisoft Forward stream showed off a cinematic trailer, with the game’s operators taking on an alien threat, using their tools to rescue popular Rainbow Six Siege Operator Hibana. They’re soon overrun by a slate of alien creatures, before the cinematic ends with the squad escaping on a helicopter.

Advertisement

There will also be specific weapons and gadgets for the Operators to use, with a lot of them being lifted from Rainbow Six: Siege with various tweaks. It was also revealed that Rainbow Six: Quarantine will have cross-play, but specific details were not given at the time.

The Ubisoft Forward event showed off a cinematic trailer, with the game’s operators taking on an alien threat, using their tools to rescue Operator Hibana. They’re soon overrun by a host of alien creatures, before the cinematic ends with the squad escaping on a helicopter.

Players will be facing off against Archean foes including the long-range spiker, explosive reacher, and more specific enemy types being shown as well. Full details are available on the official Extraction website.

In other news, A leak ahead of the Ubisoft Forward presentation seems to confirm season pass details for Far Cry 6 that will feature villains from previous games in the series.

Advertisement

Leaked prior to Ubisoft’s E3 Forward event, the Far Cry 6 season pass will reportedly feature Vaas, Pagan Min, and Joseph Seed.