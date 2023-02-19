‘Rainbow Six Siege’ attacker Grim is getting a rework

Rainbow Six Siege operator Grim is currently planned for a rework, according to a round table on game balance and onboarding at Ubisoft’s HQ, along with remarks from NME’s interview with Siege’s creative director Alex Karpazis.

Grim hasn’t made much of an impact in Rainbow Six Siege since his addition in Operation Brutal Swarm back in August 2022, and comments from the balancing round table have shown that the Siege developers are keen to look at how they can make him more interesting, admitting that while Grim is viable in high-level post-plant situations, but that “this operator needs to be viable at multiple times”

Karpazis talks a little bit more about the approach the development team takes to reworks. “First we listen to the community,” said Karpazis. “It’s good to know what they’re expecting from an operator, especially since we work so hard to make sure an operator is at the level we want to hit with each addition.”

Advertisement

After this, says Karpazis, the team looks at the loadout of each operator to see if a change there is a way to empower an operator by giving them different weapons or tactical items that might offer them more utility. “The next step after that, when the dust has settled, is we start to ask what we can do around an operator’s gadget.” adds Karpazis.

“With Grim we have already started to prototype some changes to the gadget so we can find an option that will make him a bigger presence, but also make sure that he’s easily distinguishable from other operators that play a similar role to him like Capitao.”

The rework will change up Grim’s robot bees swarm, a gadget that sadly the community and high-level players haven’t found as enjoyable to use as the concept might suggest. According to the latest Rainbow Six Siege Designer’s Notes, Grim’s position in the meta is pretty dire, being one of the worst operators in terms of how often he’s appearing in rounds and also how often he’s managing to win the few rounds he’s appearing in.

In other gaming news, Escape From Tarkov has started using volunteers from the game’s community to crack down on cheating.