‘Rainbow Six Siege’ brings back the in-game Road To Six Invitational event

Ubisoft has announced that the Road To Six Invitational event is coming back to Rainbow Six Siege, pitting operators against each other in the “ultimate competitive” Stadium map.

The Road To Six Invitational event has started today (February 1) and will run until 21 February.

Within this window, fans can play an unranked game mode on the Stadium map. The game mode consists of three rounds of plant bomb objectives, and players can pick from any operator to play.

This is an unranked game mode, however it does include a pick and ban mode.

Alongside the Stadium game mode, the four operators chosen as captains – Mira, Capitão, Ash, and Vigil – and their teams will wear unique outfits taken from the Battle Pass.

This is it. The Road to SI event is back! Play as any operators on 2 unique maps from February 1 – 21. Game on, Operators! — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) January 31, 2022

Speaking of which, the High Calibre Battle Pass will give owners a chance to earn extra points in the Double Battle Points event that runs from February 5 to February 6. This Battle Pass contributes to the £2.2million ($3million) prize pool up for grabs in the Six Invitational esports event.

“The Six Invitational is the biggest and most anticipated Rainbow Six Siege event, celebrating a year of Siege with the fans and community,” reads a press release from Ubisoft.

“As announced in January, due to recent regulations and event restrictions in Quebec, Canada, the 2022 edition of the Six Invitational has been relocated to Stockholm, Sweden, where teams will compete in a LAN environment following strict sanitary measures.”

