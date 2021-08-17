‘Rainbow Six Siege’ competitive ranks are being reworked

Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege is getting changes to its competitive ladder to encourage players to progress further.

Talking to PCGamesN, a source at Ubisoft has said that the team had noticed a trend where players would reach platinum rank but wouldn’t continue to earn diamond. To help encourage players to bridge this gap, Ubisoft will reduce the gap between ranks within the platinum tier. Players who reach platinum will find that diamond is a far more achievable goal.

The changes will affect players only once they have reached platinum III, as this rank will remain at 3,200 points. Platinum II is being switched from 3,600 points to 3,500. Platinum I drops from 4,000 to 3,800.

Rainbow Six Siege’s diamond will also receive three tiers. Diamond III will be accessible at 4,100 points, down from its previous 4,300. Players will then be able to achieve diamond II at 4,400 points and diamond I at 4,700. This will allow players to still aim for higher goals once they have reached diamond rank. This will also encourage players to continue playing matches once they’ve hit diamond.

Ubisoft has said this isn’t the major ranked ladder rework, Ranked 2.0, which is due to arrive in a future update and requires more changes before players can try it.

Also coming in Rainbow Six Siege’s Operation Crystal Guard is the new operator Osa, Seige’s first trans character. Osa will be joining the attackers and is equipped with shields that players can use to block doorways and passages to deny defenders crucial options for holding an advantage.

Ubisoft Singapore is currently under investigation over allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination.