‘Rainbow Six Siege’ confirms operation ‘Crystal Guard’ and teases operator

Rainbow Six Siege has confirmed that the next operation will be called Crystal Guard, and will soon launch a trailer for the next operator.

In a Twitter teaser posted on August 10, Ubisoft has confirmed that the next operation for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege will be titled Crystal Guard, which was correctly named by leakers back in June. The first teaser shows a crystalized figure in sunglasses, posted alongside a cryptic comment stating “the best view is crystal clear”.

The best view is crystal clear. 💎 pic.twitter.com/Fd9uHtAszm — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) August 10, 2021

Advertisement

Since the original teaser, the official Rainbow Six Siege Twitter account has also announced that a trailer for the upcoming operator will be released today (August 12). The follow-up also adds more detail to the character in the initial teaser, giving fans a first look at the operator ahead of a full reveal later today.

As reported by PCGamesN, leaks surrounding the Season 3 operator suggest that the character could be an attacker called Osa and may use a Talon-8 shield, which players will have some means of destroying.

Rainbow Six Siege fans currently have their hands full with the all-new Nest Destruction game mode, which is inspired by the upcoming Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction. Running until August 24, players will fight as either human attackers or alien defenders in the PvP game mode.

In other news, Pokémon fans can expect more news on Pokémon Legends: Arceus soon, according to an exec at The Pokémon Company. During a recent interview, JC Smith claimed that “the team has a lot of great things to share, and you’ll be hearing from us soon”.