‘Rainbow Six Siege’ developer feels “sorry for any game that tries that kind of recipe now”

Ahead of Rainbow Six Siege receiving its seventh year of updates, a developer has answered questions about why the game has no competitors.

Rainbow Six Siege is approaching the launch of Demon Veil, the first content drop of the game’s seventh year, and creative director Alex Karpazis has discussed the shooter’s long term-goals. Speaking to PCGamesN, Karpazis said that Rainbow Six Siege is “going to receive all the support it needs to be as successful as it needs to be. We have long-term ambitions”.

Karpazis was also asked about the lack of competition that Siege has seen, as very few games have attempted the same formula. He said, “I feel sorry for any game that tries that kind of recipe now. We have seven years of technology and systems and operators and stories. This game is more than the package it was six years ago.”

Karpazis continued, “Because we’re a live service and because we’ve done so much investment, I think it’s actually pretty intimidating to compete with something like that now. We take immense pride in that”.

Ubisoft recently revealed the next operator coming to Rainbow Six Siege: Azami. Azami can deploy a kunai that creates a bulletproof shield from the point of impact. This introduces a new mechanic to Rainbow Six Siege, as Azami is the first operator that can repair breaches in walls and block off sightlines.

The update will also include Team Deathmatch as a permanent mode. New maps will be added to TDM as the year progresses.

A new map will also be included in the first release of year seven. The location is set in Ireland and features a manor that has been converted to a country club.

