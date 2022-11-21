‘Rainbow Six Siege’ – everything you need to know about new operator Solis

Solis, the next Operator to arrive in Rainbow Six Siege, has been revealed by developer Ubisoft.

Described by Ubisoft as a “fantastic intel collector,” Solis is a two-speed two-health defender hailing from Colombia.

Solis’ unique item is the Spec-IO Electro-Sensor, an augmented reality headset that allows her to see enemy gadgets through floors, walls and ceilings. While these gadgets are not automatically highlighted for her allies, Solis’ second ability allows her to mark all on-screen gadgets for teammates.

However, Solis cannot wield any of her guns while scanning with the Electro-Sensor – meaning that she is incredibly vulnerable while scanning for electronics.

Speaking of weapons, Solis has an “adaptable” loadout that’s suitable for mid to close-range combat. Her primary weapons include the P90 SMG and ITA12L shotgun, while her secondary gun is the SMG-11. As for gadgets, Solis can choose from either a bulletproof camera or an impact grenade.

Aside from being defenceless while using her Electro-Scanner, there are a number of attacking Operators that can counter Solis. Because Solis’ gadget is attached to her, IQ can track Solis through walls – and since IQ is the faster Operator at three-speed, she is well-suited to picking off Solis. Additionally, Thatcher’s EMP grenades can also disable Solis’ Electro-Scanner, while attacking intel gatherers like Lion and Grim can make roaming as Solis incredibly difficult.

On the other hand, defenders like Bandit and Mozzie – who can both limit the enemy team’s intel-gathering efforts – can help Solis stay a step ahead of the enemy team.

Solis will launch on December 6, as part of Year 7 Season 4’s Operation Solar Raid. Aside from Solis, this season will bring a new map, the long-awaited Ranked 2.0 update, and a beta for Ubisoft’s Reputation Score.

Last week, Ubisoft announced that it would be teaming up with Riot Games to combat toxicity in multiplayer games.