‘Rainbow Six Siege’ gets festive with its wintery Snow Brawl game mode

Rainbow Six Siege is celebrating the festive period with a Snow Brawl game mode, which sees its usually-serious operators bundle up for a chilly capture the flag-themed snowball fight.

Ubisoft has shared details of the Snow Brawl event for Rainbow Six Siege, which is set to run from today (December 14) to January 4.

Described as a “snow-filled capture the flag game mode”, Ubisoft has explained what fans can expect from the game mode in a blog post.

Advertisement

“The match starts with flags in the home base of each team. The goal is for players to capture the flag of the opposing team and bring it back to their own base to score a point. Flags can be released by the holder or by taking down the carrier. Fallen flags can be returned to base by picking them up,” the blog reads – which all sounds like a standard match of capture the flag.

Where things turn particularly festive is the loadouts, which trades in bullets for snowballs.

“Both teams are equipped with unlimited Snowballs as the main weapon in this fight, with the Snowblast Launcher as secondary, ready to push-back. Three hits down a player and sends them to Respawn. Boosts available on the map include: Running speed, Rate of fire, Air jab ammo, Health packs.”

Attackers will be able to play Ash, Blackbeard, Buck, Montagne and Osa. Meanwhile, the defenders are made up of Castle, Frost, Rook, Vigil, and Rainbow Six Siege‘s newest operator, Thorn.

As well as Snow Brawl, a wintery set of cosmetics has been released, which can be earned by completing event challenges or purchasing outright. One free collection pack is being given to all players who log in during the event.

Advertisement

In other news, Fortnite patch 19.01 is out now, and brings with it several Super Level Styles.