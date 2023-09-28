‘Rainbow Six Siege’ gets ‘Halo’ Master Chief armour and Gravity Hammer

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and Halo have crossed over in a new collaboration for the Operator Sledge, giving him Master Chief’s armour and Gravity Hammer.

Unlocked through spending R6 credits in the in-game store, Sledge has access to Spartan-117 headgear and uniform inspired by Master Chief’s armour in Halo Infinite. There is also a gadget skin that transforms Sledge’s breaching hammer into the Banished Gravity Hammer, and skins for the Operator’s primary and secondary weapons. Check it out below:

Advertisement

The Elite Halo bundle contains Operator cards, a victory celebration and a Cortana Chibi charm. Ubisoft has not published an end date for the items’ availability, so players should assume that it will be purchasable for a while.

Bo-Ram “Ram” Choi is the newest Operator to arrive in Rainbow Six Siege, debuting in August. She is available as part of the Premium Battle Pass as part of the season Operation Heavy Mettle – which rolled out on August 29 – but is also unlockable with Renown or R6 Credits.

Rainbow Six Siege is also raising funds for Worldwide Cancer Research in another bundle that features Sixth Guardian Health uniform, headgear, background card and charm in the colours of the charity.

Earlier this year, a Rainbow Six Siege player was sentenced after he was accused of sending a SWAT unit to Ubisoft Montreal in 2020. This is known as swatting and has led to tragic consequences in other instances as law enforcement must assume that there is an active hostage situation at the named location.

The player was sentenced to three years of community service and was asked to “compensate victims, undergo treatment for a mental health problem and either work or undergo training”.

In other gaming news, Stardew Valley players are over the moon with the sneak peek of a major upcoming update that adds winter outfits and a new farm type to the game.