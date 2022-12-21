‘Rainbow Six Siege’ hackers turn ban list into NSFW nightmare

Hackers are flooding Rainbow Six Siege’s ban list with images featuring nudity and extreme acts of violence.

Rainbow Six Siege features a ban log, a pop-up list of why certain players have been removed from the tactical shooter. However hackers have discovered they can use this same feed to project images onto other players’ screens.

At first, they used this bug to share images of a cartoon chicken or funny memes to distract their opponents but now those same hackers are causing NSFW pop-ups to appear during the game.

LOL these have to be the FUNNIEST hackers in Rainbow Six Siege 2022… pic.twitter.com/s6gAcNQTn5 — Athieno (@AthienoR6) December 20, 2022

cheaters puttin dick on my screen LMAOO pic.twitter.com/Hfcj306mpx — Indy (@Indy2DaRim) December 20, 2022

It’s especially bad news for streamers, who can get instantly banned by platforms like Twitch and YouTube for displaying NSFW images.

Ubisoft has yet to comment on the situation or update players about the possibility of a fix, but it is possible to turn off the ban list.

To avoid a flood of NSFW images, players need to open the settings menu, open the HUD option, then scroll until they find ‘Bans’, then simply turn it off.

Last month, Riot Games and Ubisoft announced the ‘Zero Harm in Comms’ project, which will see the game developers team up to investigate “artificial intelligence-based solutions” to toxicity in multiplayer games.

According to a statement from the pair, this research will focus on enhancing “the reach of their artificial intelligence-based solutions” and work to create “a cross-industry shared database labelling ecosystem that gathers in-game data, which will better train AI preemptive moderation tools to detect and mitigate disruptive behaviour.”

“Disruptive player behaviour is an issue that we take very seriously but also one that is very difficult to solve,” shared Yves Jacquier, executive director at Ubisoft La Forge. “At Ubisoft, we have been working on concrete measures to ensure safe and enjoyable experiences, but we believe that, by coming together as an industry, we will be able to tackle this issue more effectively.”

