‘Rainbow Six Siege’ is adding four new operators this year, starting with attacker Brava

Rainbow Six Siege is adding four new operators in Year 8, sticking to the cadence set out after the last few years.

The first, launching with Operation Commanding Force on March 7, is attacker Brava. Brava’s anti-gadget drone will enable attackers to destroy defensive gadgets but even subvert them, changing the allegiance of defensive gadgets to turn them into lethal surprises.

In Year 8 Season 2, a Swedish operator will be added to the game. Year 8 Season 3 will see a Korean operator added to the game and finally in Year 8 Season 4 a Portuguese operator will be joining Rainbow.

Advertisement

NME was not shown any more information on how these operators might be equipped or the gadgets they might entail.

Brava will join Brazillian colleagues Capitao and Caviera, while there are already two Korean operators in Dokkabei and Vigil. However, there hasn’t been a Swedish operator in the game since the original franchise’s Annika Lofquist – a deep cut if Ubisoft were to bring her back – and there has never been a Portuguese operator, so it’s a chance for players from those countries to play operators from those two places.

At the Rainbow Six Siege world championship the Six Invitational, a heap of information on both new operation Commanding Force and Ubisoft’s upcoming plans for the next year has been revealed. This involves a rework for shield operators, a new map in Season 4 of Year 8 and a rework of popular map Consulate in Season 2.

For more on what’s going on in the world of Rainbow Six Siege, check out the tag for everything we’ve dug up from the Six Invitational.