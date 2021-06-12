‘Rainbow Six: Siege’ is getting crossplay and a Stadia release in June

Rainbow Six: Siege is going to get crossplay on PC on June 30, the Ubisoft Forward stream at E3 has revealed.

Ubisoft announced that crossplay and cross-progression will be available between PC, Stadia, and Luna. This announcement also revealed that Rainbow Six Siege is also coming to Stadia as well. All of the above is set for release on June 30.

Just announced at Ubisoft Forward: 🖱️PC, Stadia, and Luna Crossplay

🎮Console Crossplay

♻️Cross-progression between all platforms 📺 Tune-in for more announcements: https://t.co/ika7X3N1aY — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) June 12, 2021

The stream also announced that crossplay will be coming between Xbox and PlayStation platforms, with cross-progression between all platforms also present.

Thunderbird, the upcoming operator to Rainbow Six: Siege, also got an animated trailer showing off some of her backstory. The trailer is available below:

Thunderbird will be joining Year 6 Season 2 North star. The game’s website reads: “Rainbow Six Siege is introducing Year 6 Season 2, North Star! When some of our beloved Operators end up in a difficult situation, only the best of the best can come to the rescue.

“Introducing Thunderbird, a free-spirited pilot from the Nakoda Territories in Saskatchewan, Canada. Possessing a quiet strength, she uses the Kóna Healing Station to help the fallen on the battlefield.”

Thunderbird will be coming to Rainbow Six: Siege on June 14 as part of the new season of the game.

Ubisoft also announced that Rainbow: Six Extraction will finally be releasing on September 16. The spin-off from Rainbow Six: Siege will have cross-play, and allow teams of one to three players to enter maps filled with aliens as they attempt to rescue other operators.

The announcement also came alongside a first look at the gameplay of the co-op shooter, which was originally announced with the title Rainbow Six Quarantine at E3 2019.