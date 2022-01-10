‘Rainbow Six Siege’ replaces its director again

Rainbow Six Siege director Leroy Athanassoff has announced he is leaving the game to work on other Ubisoft projects.

Athanassoff announced the change in leadership in a message to the community. He will be replaced by Alexander Karpazis who will be promoted from his current position as art director (as spotted by PCGamesN).

Athanassoff’s message provided more details: “I wanted to let you know that due to personal reasons, I will be leaving my role of Creative Director on Siege to pursue other opportunities at Ubisoft.”

He continued, “This isn’t a decision I make lightly – I love this game and this community, and I’m so proud of everything our team has accomplished together over the last two years – but I’m confident that it’s the right one, and the team has given me their full support. Don’t worry, I won’t be going too far, and I have a feeling that my journey with this incredible game is far from over.”

Karpazis also provided a message in the same post. “I’ve spent the last four years working with an incredible team of people, on one of the most successful competitive shooters in the world. The next step of that journey starts today, and I couldn’t be more excited about the future of Siege.”

“I’m truly thankful for Leroy’s mentorship over the years,” Karpazis continued. “He’s taught me what exemplary leadership, creativity, and passion look like in the position of Creative Director. Leroy’s hard work will be visible in future seasons as the team and I prepare for one of the most ambitious years in Siege’s history. I’m extremely humbled by the team’s trust in me, and I hope to earn the trust of the community in my new role as well.”

Athanassoff took the position in 2019 when the previous creative director Xavier Marquis and brand director Alexandre Remy both left Rainbow Six Siege.

