‘Rainbow Six Siege’ reveals Sens – the shooter’s first non-binary operator

Ubisoft has revealed Sens, the first non-binary operator to enter Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege.

Sens is an attacking operator that will be introduced as part of the game’s Operation Vector Glare expansion.

According to their bio, Sens is a “brilliant tactician from Belgium with military experience and training in psychology.”

Advertisement

The operator is the game’s third representation of the LGBTQ+ community, after Flores and Osa, who was the game’s first transgender character.

A one-speed and three-armour attacker, Sens packs a nifty gadget called the ROU projector system. Shaped as a rolling wheel, the ROU creates a wall of light which blocks enemy lines of sight.

In terms of firearms, Sens rocks a brand-new POF-9 assault rifle or a 417 DMR for long-range engagements as a primary weapon, and a SDP 9mm or Gonne 6 as their sidearm. Sens can also carry a hard breach for blasting through hard surfaces, or claymores to catch out enemies as a secondary gadget.

The ROU projector system is bulletproof, so you can’t just shoot at it. Instead, you’ll need to destroy it with explosives like a Nitro Cell or a grenade. While Sens’ ROU gadget has the potential to be incredibly powerful, it does have a number of counters on the defender’s side.

Warden’s situational glasses that can see through Sens’ light wall, while it can be disabled by Mute’s jammers or zapped away by Jager’s ADS. It can also be seen through by bulletproof cameras and Maestro’s Evil Eyes.

Advertisement

Sens joins Rainbow Six Siege in Operation Vector Glare which releases on all platforms on June 7. Ubisoft has also revealed a Yakuza crossover, which will include skins for two operators.

In other news, GSC Game World has announced that development on Stalker 2: Heart Of Chornobyl has resumed. The game was moved “to the sidelines” following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.