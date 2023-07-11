‘Rainbow Six Siege’ swatter sentenced, asked Ubisoft to unban him

Yanni Ouahioune, the Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege player alleged of directing a SWAT unit to Ubisoft Montreal in 2020, has been sentenced in a Paris court.

The Montreal Gazette reported that the 22-year-old has been sentenced to three years of community service, and that the ruling also comprises charges related to a DDoS attack on a French government office and on Mojang (the developer of Minecraft).

In November 2020, the City of Montreal Police Service responded to Ouahioune’s phone call claiming that there was an ongoing hostage situation at the offices located in Montreal’s Mile-End neighbourhood.

Advertisement

A correspondent for TVA Nouvelles alleged that the caller threatened to blow up the building if they were not paid a ransom of more than £1.5million ($2million). In response, employees barricaded themselves in rooms and fled to the roof while the tactical unit swept the building for the instigator.

Ouahioune’s motivation for the incident was that he had been aggrieved by 80 bans from Rainbow Six Siege. Court documents disclosed that he had swatted the Ubisoft Montreal offices another two times and had used the strategy on players too.

“Can you say that I am kindly asking the Ubisoft team to ‘unban’ my account please,” said Ouahioune in a statement to La Presse. “I have put over $1,500 (£1,170) in cosmetic enhancements in my profile.”

As well as his community service, the gamer will be required to “compensate victims, undergo treatment for a mental health problem and either work or undergo training,” according to The Montreal Gazette‘s report.

In other gaming news, the newly revealed Cliffhanger Games is working on a single-player and open-world Black Panther game.

Advertisement

“We’re dedicated to delivering fans a definitive and authentic Black Panther experience, giving them more agency and control over their narrative than they have ever experienced in a story-driven video game,” said studio lead Kevin Stephens.