‘Rainbow Six Siege’ tournament postponed due to venue damage

The Rainbow Six Siege Mexico Major was delayed by Ubisoft after a “structural failure” at the tournament’s venue.

Posted to the official Rainbow Six Esports Twitter account yesterday, the update on the event reads, “We regret to announce that following a structural failure at the venue, we are ending the stream for today, in order to safely evacuate all players and staff from the main stage.”

“No one was injured during the incident,” the post assures. “We are postponing today’s remaining match between DarkZero Esports and DWG KIA. More information will be communicated later.”

It was later confirmed in another tweet that this was caused by the discovery of a water leak above the main stage. It was found to be caused by “an overflowing drip pan from one of the air conditioning units,” so the quarterfinals were rescheduled for today (August 20).

DarkZero Esports and DWG KIA then completed their match off stream, and DarkZero ended up going through to the quarter finals (thanks, PC Gamer). Two members of the DarkZero team also recently tested positive for COVID-19, with Rainbow Six Esports saying they will continue on in the tournament, with every team member playing from their hotel rooms.

In other Siege news, operator Osa is the first transgender character in the game. Her design was influenced by a team of transgender consultants, and she is voiced by a prominent trans rights activist as well.

Writer Simon Ducharme said “the decision to create a transgender character was made early on, as part of our initiative to have an inclusive roster of Operators. The consultants, all of whom are trans people, wanted to make sure that Osa was presented as authentically and organically as possible.”

