Ubisoft has announced the summer season for Rainbow Six Siege UK Ireland Nationals (UKIN) will go ahead later this month.

READ MORE: E3 2021 was the year of the Left 4 Dead successor

The group stage of the league will start on June 29 and run until July 27 on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, for a total of seven playdays.

The top two teams will automatically qualify for the UKIN finals weekend on August 28 and 29. The third and sixth-placed teams will participate in a best-of-three playoff that will take place on July 29 and the two victorious teams will also participate in the finals weekend.

Advertisement

The prize for the winning team will secure a place in the 2021 Challenger League and a chance to qualify for the 2022 European League.

Will Attwood, Esports Marketing Manager at Ubisoft UK said: “We are delighted to be back for our second UK Ireland Nationals season this year.

“With £25,000 in prize money up for grabs alongside the coveted Challenger League qualification spot, there is all to play for between the best eight teams from the UK and Ireland. We can’t wait to see how it all pans out.”

Earlier this month, Ubisoft confirmed that Rainbow Six Extraction will be the official title for their next entry into the Rainbow Six franchise.

Advertisement

Rainbow Six Extraction, which was originally a limited-time game mode, will involve players as existing operators and will find them fighting off a host of alien monsters and infected enemies.

We talked to the players involved to find out what people were listening to in order to get psyched up for the tournament. We spoke to Aiden ‘Nixon’ Nixon, Joshua ‘JJF5’ Fletcher, Shihan ‘Shuai’ Song, Luke ‘Kendrew’ Kendrew, and Jack ‘Doki’ Robertson about what they listened to when they needed to get their head in the game.

Name: Aiden Nixon

Gamertag: Nixon

Team: WYLDE

Diamond Eyes – Flutter

Avicii – The Nights

TheFatRat – The Calling

“I look for songs that are fast and energetic in their beat whilst also having a certain calming sensation about them. This helps me stay focused but energised!” said Nixon.

Name: Shihan Song

Gamertag: Shuai

Team: WYLDE

Let You Down – NF

Without Me – ILLENIUM

Something Comforting – Porter Robinson

Nixon’s WYLDE teammate Song explains his rather more simply: “These help me get in the zone.”

Name: Joshua Fletcher

Gamertag: JJF5

Team: Victus

Madeon – The Prince

The Toxic Avenger – My Only Chance

Porter Robinson – Lionhearted

Fletcher is a little more on the nose, explaining his dancy numbers with the simple: “I like the beeps and the boops”

Name: Luke Kendrew

Gamertag: Kendrew

Team: Cowana

Heating Up – Lil Baby (ft Gunna)

21 – PoloG

ASMR – 21 Savage

“All 3 songs have a nice tempo, it’s quite fast and good to get you in the mood for a game.” explains Kendrew.

Name: Jack Robertson

Gamertag: Doki

Team: NAVI

Eye of The Tiger – Survivor

Kung Fu Fighting – Car Douglas

We Are Golden – Mika

Robertson’s choices are pretty classic: “I listen to a multitude of stuff, but you can’t beat the classics!”