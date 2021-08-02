‘Rainbow Six Siege’ unveils new Nest Destruction game mode

Tomorrow (August 3) Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is unveiling the Containment Event, which includes a new game mode called Nest Destruction.

Running until August 24, Rainbow Six Siege’s Containment Event will be focused around the Nest Destruction game mode. Players will take to a reworked version of the Consulate map, now ruled over by the Chimera Parasite.

As the Ubisoft website explains, “A team of REACT agents were dispatched to neutralize the threat, but the presence of humanoid creatures ready to stop them raises the question of the unidentified entity’s purpose. Is it here for pure destruction… or to replace us all?”

Advertisement

Watch the trailer below.

The PvP game mode for Rainbow Six Siege will give players the option to play as either attackers or the humanoid creatures, Proteans. As you’d expect, attackers will try and destroy the nests while the Proteans will try and defend them until the clock runs out. Of course ”players can rely on the old but efficient way (to win): get rid of the opposing team entirely.”

To make things more interesting, the defending team will be stripped of their weapons, leaving them with melee attacks only.

Luckily, “Proteans are stronger and faster than their opponents. They all possess Oryx’s abilities to dash and climb up hatches, as well as Aruni’s punch! When all else fails they can rely on barbed wire as their secondary gadget to keep attackers at bay.”

The game is apparently inspired by the upcoming Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, which is released sometime next year (delayed from September 16 2021).

Advertisement

​​The spin-off from Rainbow Six Siege will have cross-play, and allow teams of one to three players to enter maps filled with aliens as they attempt to rescue other operators.

Rainbow Six Siege‘s Containment event will also introduce 33 unique items, including headgear, uniforms, and weapon skins.

To celebrate the launch, Rainbow Six Siege will be free from August 13 to 15 and during that time frame, players can earn twice as many bonus Battle Pass points.

In other news, it’s been confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla‘s game director is working in the same role on EA‘s Dead Space remake.