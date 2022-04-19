‘Rainbow Six Siege’ update adds Emerald Plains map

Rainbow Six Siege update Y7 S1.2 is set to go live today (April 19), alongside a brand new map, balance changes, and more.

Ahead of the update’s release, Ubisoft has published the patch notes detailing everything players can expect from Year 7 Season 1. Most notably, the latest map named Emerald Plains will finally be added for Ranked, Unranked, Quick Match, Team Deathmatch, Newcomer, and Lone Wolf PvE.

Emerald Plains, which was only available in the game’s Public Test Server for a short time, is a massive mansion located in Ireland that features a series of rooms decorated in modern and traditional styles.

🛠 Y7S1.2 Maintenance 🛠 Coming with Y7S1.2: New map Emerald Plains, balancing changes, & more 🔗 https://t.co/yGoWvNTb0K 💻 PC: 09:00 EDT / 13:00 UTC

🎮 Xbox: 10:00 EDT / 14:00 UTC

🎮 PlayStation: 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC ⏱ Downtime: ~60mins pic.twitter.com/xIt8tvILHl — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) April 19, 2022

This is the first map that has been added to Rainbow Six Siege since March 2019, with the last time being Year 4 Season 1, which introduced Operation Burnt Horizon and featured the Australian desert map, Outback.

Alongside the new map, players can also expect Operator balance changes to Bandit, Blackbeard, Gridlock, and more. With Bandit, he can now attach multiple batteries to the same surface or device, while Blackbeard’s Breaching Charges have been removed, replaced by the Claymore.

As for gameplay tweaks and improvements, the developer has added a field of view slider on consoles, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. However, it’s important to note that setting the slider above 60 may result in a lower frame rate and graphical issues. The Outback map has also been removed from the Newcomer playlist.

Rainbow Six Siege Year 7 Season 1 introduced the new Operator Azami, a defender who can fix damage to map environments. It also added the much-requested, permanent Team Deathmatch mode.

