‘Rainbow Six Siege’ Y6S4.2 update will nerf Ela and Zofia

Ubisoft is releasing a new patch for Rainbow Six Siege Year 6 Season 4.2, complete with buffs, nerfs, and more.

The update, which is currently live on the Technical Test Server and will be added to the official game later this month, mainly focuses on gameplay adjustments for weapons and Operators.

One of the most notable changes addresses Ela and Zofia, who have both been nerfed, as well as Aruni, who has received some slight buffs.

The patch adds a Muzzle Brake to Aruni’s MK 14, as there were concerns that she was weaker than her fellow Defenders. Meanwhile, Ela’s FO-12 has received reduced damage from 35 to 25, along with a reduction to the Extended Barrel attachment damage modifier to be consistent with other weapons.

Additionally, Ela’s Grzmot Mines and Zofia’s KS79 will no longer slow enemy movement speed after getting hit.

“Slowing players’ movement when they’ve been hit with Ela’s Grzmot Mine or Zofia’s KS79 often feels like a rolling snowball as players receive multiple inconveniences all at once. This can feel like you’re left as a sitting duck,” the Rainbow Six Siege Designer’s Notes read.

The developer has decided to remove speed reduction associated with their concussion effects to give players a chance to combat both abilities.

“Of course, they will still retain all their other effects, which we feel will continue to be valuable in trapping scenarios, especially their ability to interrupt actions,” the post continues.

“While we know this will sting for Ela and Zofia mains, we don’t expect it to be as significant of a change as it might feel at first glance, especially given both of them have a slightly above average win delta.”

