Rangers player Nnamdi Ofoborh’s FIFA Twitch stream targetted with racist abuse

Rangers Football Club has condemned racist attacks aimed towards player Nnamdi Ofoborh as he streamed FIFA 22 on Twitch.

As reported by The Daily Record, Ofoborh’s live stream of FIFA 22 was the target of extremely racist remarks by several users on the popular game streaming platform.

The player later shared images taken of the chat on his Instagram page, which showed users abusing Ofoborh with derogatory racist remarks.

According to The Daily Record, Twitch took action against the accounts that sent the messages after this was brought up by the player and by the newspaper.

A spokesperson for the website said: “Twitch stands firmly against racism in any form and our community guidelines prohibit the use of hateful slurs on Twitch.

“Twitch offers a range of tools in addition to human moderation to help keep our service safe. Using AutoMod, our creators can ban certain words from appearing in chat and filter out unwanted contributions. We take action against any account for conduct that we determine to be inappropriate, harmful, or puts our community at risk.”

Anti-racism campaign group Show Racism The Red Card, which deals primarily with racism in Scottish football, has said that the abuse faced by the player is “commonplace” on platforms like Twitch.

It told The Daily Record;

“The thoughts of everyone at Show Racism the Red Card are with Nnamdi and we are writing to both him and his club to offer our support. Over 50 per cent of young people and players we work with in Scotland have seen or experienced racist abuse on gaming platforms in the last year. Platforms can, and must, do more to protect all users. Until then, online gaming cannot be considered a safe space for people of colour.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We have received a report of offensive comments made online and inquiries are at an early stage.”

